NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony A. DeMare of Niles passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was 76 years old.

Anthony was born January 6, 1947, the son of the late Phillip J. and Ada Marchini DeMare.

He was a 1965 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Mr. DeMare was employed for US Steel for many years until its closure. He went to work as a school custodian for St. Joseph School in Austintown and Mineral Ridge School System. Before his retirement he was the caretaker for the Beth Israel Temple Center in Warren.

Mr. DeMare was a sports enthusiast. He coached softball and basketball for over 47 years throughout Trumbull and Mahoning County. He started the Blue Bombers, the first girls’ basketball team in Trumbull County. In his spare time, he enjoyed a relaxing day fishing and was an avid Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by his wife, Kathi Dye DeMare, whom he married August 1, 1970; three children, Andrea (Robert) Sigley of Niles, Kellie (Aaron) Ford of Niles and Anthony P. DeMare and his fiancé Brittany Cartwright of Warren; a sister, Mary Ann (Theodore) Jacobi of New York; a brother, Angelo DeMare of Niles; two grandchildren, Whitney Sigley and Charles Ford; a great- grandchild, Coraline.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, in the funeral home.

Internment will take place in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony A. DeMare, please visit our floral store.