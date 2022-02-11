AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anneliese Donnelly of Akron, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Pleasant View Health Care Center with her loving daughters, Kathy and Teresa, by her bedside. She was 90.

Anneliese was born in Jakarta, Indonesia on September 11, 1931, the daughter of the late Rudolph and Else Griss Becker.

At the age of 18, she moved to Germany where she met the father of her children.

Anneliese loved gardening, canning and other simple pleasures in life. She owned and operated breeding kennels and enjoyed caring for all types of animals.

Ms. Donnelly is survived by three daughters, Teresa Ratliff, Kathy (Basil A.) Caddell and Patricia Righetti; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Anneliese was preceded in death by a son, Joseph E. Donnelly; son-in-law, Larry Ratliff and a granddaughter, Carla.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com.

At Anneliese’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anneliese Donnelly, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.