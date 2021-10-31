Anne Kay Wilson, Newbury, Ohio

NEWBURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Kay Wilson of Newbury, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 10:09 a.m. in University Hospital Geauga Medical Center. She was 65 years old.

Anne was born on January 27, 1956 in Warren, the daughter of the late Harold R. and Vevia W. Maurer Palmer.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

Mrs. Wilson was employed in various positions in the retail industry throughout the valley.

Anne was an ordained pastor. She loved going for walks to enjoy the sights and sounds of everything around her. Anne and her daughter made many fond memories of going shopping and attending various garage sales and flea markets. She will be deeply missed by Mocha, her Pomeranian. Most of all she was a loving and kind person.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Wilson, Jr.; a daughter, Shana (Brian) Bakmaz of Bristol; a sister, Janet (Bill) Schrader; four grandchildren, Keith, Jr., Michael, Daniel and Lilly.

In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by a son, Keith D. Mizicko, Sr. and two brothers, Larry and Ralph Palmer.

At Anne’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. Friends and family may view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anne Kay Wilson, please visit our floral store.