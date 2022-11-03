CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie M. Chulik, 88 of Naples, Florida and formerly of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

She was born March 16, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John and Anna (née Curilla) Forgac.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1952 and St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. Mrs. Chulik received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Youngstown State University in 1964 and her Master’s in Education from Kent State University in 1967.

Mrs. Chulik married her beloved husband, Theodore on August 24, 1957 and he passed away on November 12, 2003.

After graduating from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing, she worked at the hospital until 1959. She then became an instructor at the Choffin School of Practical Nursing. In 1970, she became the Associate Director of the School of Nursing at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. In 1978, she became the director until the school’s closing in 1988.

She had been a member of the Board of Trustees of the Eastern Ohio Health Education Network (MSAHEN) and the Warren Civic Music Association. She was also a member of the National League for Nursing, St. William Church in Champion, Ohio and St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Naples, Florida. While living in Naples, she was a volunteer for Hospice of Naples (Avow Hospice) and the Lionel Train display at the Naples Depot.

A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. William Church, 5431 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483, St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 5260 28th Avenue SW, Naples, FL 34116 or to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.