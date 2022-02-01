NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann S. Wright, 88, passed away peacefully, with her daughters by her side, on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the home of her daughter Bridget.

Elizabeth Virginia Ann Smith Wright was born December 11, 1933, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Martha Smith.

The Smith family lived in Louisville Ohio, moving to Niles in 1949. Ann graduated from Niles McKinley High School in 1951.

She was employed at American Flange where she met her future husband, Charles Wright. They were married on December 30, 1960. Shortly thereafter, the local American Flange closed, necessitating their move to Elizabeth, New Jersey. In 1965, after their third child was born, they moved back to Niles.

Ann was very active in her children’s lives. She served as President of the Lincoln PTA, president of the Niles McKinley Band Boosters and took a very active role at the First United Methodist Church. She served the church for many years as the Mission chairperson, along with serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Bible School chair, Mission Roll baker, Youth Club volunteer and Community Meals coordinator. When she was no longer able to work physically, she became a caller for the church to gather volunteers to help serve or donate time to the church. She said that she “could no longer work on her feet but she could on her seat!”

In 1977, Ann began her career with the Niles City Schools as a cook at Washington School. She loved her job and she loved the kids. There was no challenge she couldn’t face and no issue she couldn’t solve.

Ann is survived by her daughters, Bridget (Allen) Bauer of Batavia, Ohio, Amy (John) Anos of Boardman and Heidi (David) Moyers of Liberty; her grandchildren Chris (Yvonne) Noland, Cassie (Chris) Rapko, Jacob Moyers, Emily Moyers, Annmarie Anos and Andrew Moyers and great grandchildren; Laila Khan, Malcolm Noland and Jordan Rapko. Additionally, she is survived by one brother, William Smith of Niles and one sister, Jean (Pietro) Pascale of Pulaski, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles (August 1971) and three brothers, Donald Smith, Lester Smith, and Rev Joseph Smith.

Ann cherished family – especially her role as a grandma and she will be deeply missed by those that were blessed to call her mom, grandma, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Wm Nicholas Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, Ohio and a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Niles. With calling hours, a half hour prior to the service in the church.

Committal will follow in Kerr Cemetery in Mineral Ridge, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.

At the family’s request everyone in attendance for the calling hours and funeral service is asked to follow the current pandemic safety measures by wearing masks or face coverings and respecting social-distancing guidelines.

To those who cannot attend the services, or are uncomfortable doing so at this time, please keep Ann and her family in your prayers.

Monetary contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Niles.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

