GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Ondo of Girard passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 6:33 a.m. in Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman after an extended illness. She was 59 years old.

She was born in Youngstown on November 13, 1962, the daughter Sam and Florence Peachock Tirabassi.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1981 and prior to her illness, Angela worked as a manager for Shell US Gas.

She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. Before her disability, she was a very active member of her church as well as part of the Action Group. She also enjoyed playing bingo and attended all the local Italian Festivals. She was known for creating beautiful diamond art paintings. Her greatest joy in life was her husband and family. She cherished the time she spent with them.

Angela is survived by her husband, Michael Ondo, who she married in 1983; her father, Sam Tirabassi of Boardman; her siblings, Diane (Dom) Lippillo of Struthers, Tony (Shawn) Tirabassi of Boardman, Paula (Cameron) Croxton of Stuthers and Lillian (Bob) Allen of Struthers; her fur babies, Hannah and Charmer; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Anglea was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Tirabassi; a sister, Patricia Tirabassi and a nephew, Samuel Tirabassi II.

At Angela’s wishes, a private mass will be held in her memory.

