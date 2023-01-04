SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela De Vault-Judge of Southington passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 10:32 p.m. in her residence. She was 41 years old.

Angela was born in Warren on July 11, 1981, the daughter of Dale De Vault and Elizabeth Bundy De Vault.

She was a 1999 graduate of Chalker High School.

Angela worked as a caretaker and loved taking care of others.

Her children and family were her greatest joy and spending time with them was very important to her. In her free time, she enjoyed being by the ocean spending time in California or hanging out at Nelson’s Ledges listening to the music. She loved finding unique things at flea markets and thrift shops.

Angela is survived by her husband, Brandon Judge, who she married on February 6, 2016; her mother, Elizabeth Bundy De Vault of Warren; her father, Dale De Vault of West Farmington; her two sons, James Bolt Judge and Otto Dune Judge; her sister, Emily (Chris) Sustak and their children, Charlie, Averie and Saelor, all of Cortland; brother, Eric DeVault and his daughter, Sydney, both of Champion; brother, Ian (Erika) De Vault and their children, Evan and Benjamin, all of Lordstown; her father and mother-in-law, Tony and Scherrise Judge of Campo, California and a sister-in-law, Alyssa (Billy) Cronkrite and their son, Kid, all of San Diego, California.

Angela was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446, where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

