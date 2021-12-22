AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Whitesell of Austintown passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 2:00 a.m. in the Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. She was 53 years old.

Amy was born in Wellsville, New York on January 26, 1968, the daughter of William and Sharon Robinson Wixson.

She was a 1986 graduate of Wellsville Senior High School. Following high school, Amy furthered her education at BOCES School of Practical Nursing.

Earning her Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Certification, Amy was employed at Maxum Healthcare for many years.

Ms. Whitesell had a strong belief in God and was a member of the Highway Tabernacle Church. The word that best describes Amy is giving. She gave of herself to help others, from her career path as an LPN to being a foster parent up until the time she became ill. She saw the good in everyone. Amy also had a special place in her heart for animals, especially horses, dogs, and cats. Amy was always happy and trying to bring joy to those around her, she will be deeply missed by her family.

Amy is survived by two sons, Jordan Whitesell and his fiancé Jackie Parisi and Justin (Amanda) Whitesell both of Austintown; a brother, Doug (Ida) Wixson of Pembroke Pines, Florida; her mother, Sharon Clark of Shinglehouse, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her father, Amy was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorial contributions can be made in Amy’s name to the Hospice House 9803 Sharrott Rd. Youngstown, OH 44514.

At Amy’s request a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.