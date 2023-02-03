YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Millie” Knapick of Youngstown passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2:12 a.m. in her daughter’s residence. She was 92.

Millie was born in Youngstown on August 1, 1930, the daughter of the late Matteo and Maria Donata Iannelli Catullo.

She was of Catholic Faith and attended Immaculate Conception Church and St. Matthias Roman Catholic Church.

She was a 1948 graduate of East High School.

Millie worked for the Youngstown Board of Education as an auxiliary clerk at Immaculate Conception School and then St. Christine School until her retirement.

In her free time, Millie enjoyed crocheting and playing cards with family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Lou (Dave) Rowe of Lowellville, and Karen (Tom) York of Champion; two sons, Eddie Knapick of Youngstown, and Mike (Patty) Knapick of Hubbard; a brother, Joe (Sue) Catullo of Boardman; six grandchildren, Michael Knapick of Youngstown, Anthony (Erica) Knapick of Boardman, Nick (Gena) Rowe of Heath, Lauren (Drew) Tovinitti of Columbus, Kristen (Bryan) Cramer of Brooksville, Florida, and Matt York of Champion; and eight great grandchildren, Brandon, Reagan, and Cameron Knapick, June, Emmy and Nico Rowe, and Moxie and Rebel Cramer.

In addition to her parents, Millie was proceeded in death by her sisters, Maggie Meyers and Sue LoCicero; and brothers, Tony Catullo and Patsy Catullo.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. with an hour of visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

The family wishes to thank Patriot Hospice for their compassion and care and her longtime caregiver Rita Chuey, who was a blessing to the entire family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Amelia “Millie” Knapick, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.