WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin Lewis Wolfe, 77, of Warren, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12:49 p.m. in the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus after a courageous 20-year battle with cancer.

Alvin was born on October 31, 1945, in Gate City, Virginia, the son of the late George and Katherine Wolfe.

He graduated from Gate City High School in 1963 and proceeded to join the U.S. Marine Corp.

Following his time in the military, Alvin moved to Warren where he spent 40 years as a steelworker.

He was an avid motorcyclist, golfer and NASCAR fan. Alvin also loved watching Westerns and working outdoors while enjoying his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bauer Wolfe whom he married on August 25, 1977; two sons, Richard Wolfe of Scottsboro, Alabama and Tim Wolfe of Cleveland; two sisters, Jane Wolfe of Gate City, Virginia and Freda (Dennis) White of Champion and a sister-in-law, Delores Wolfe.

In addition to his parents, Alvin was preceded in death by Donald and Joe and a sister, Margaret.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Avenue Niles, OH 44446.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.