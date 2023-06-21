WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Ann Cosgrove of Warren passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 83.

Alice was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania on September 22, 1939, the daughter of the late Paul J. Cosgrove and Miriam Reidenbach Cosgrove.

She was a 1957 graduate of St. Agnes High School. Following high school, Alice furthered her education by earning her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics at Immaculata College in 1961.

After completing her studies, she spent time traveling to Switzerland and Austria.

Family and friends would describe Alice as sweet and witty. She enjoyed a good laugh, especially while playing cards with friends. Alice also enjoyed traveling to Ocean City, New Jersey with her family. She loved to sing and sang locally with the Trumbull Senior Production Company, Stambaugh Chorus, Sounds of Square County Chorus and her church, Niles First Christian Church. She was also known to occasionally play the piano.

Alice was a member of the 5th Wheel Club in Warren and involved in the Women’s League of Voters of Trumbull County.

Alice is survived by many family members connected to West Chester, Pennsylvania including her brother William; many nieces and nephews, three of which had the pleasure of having Alice as a Godmother and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her son, Karl R. Wilner and her brothers, Paul, Jr., Robert, Eugene, Richard and John.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, #201, Warren, OH 44484.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Niles First Christian Church, 33 N. Arlington Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

Family and friends are encouraged to bring photographs and memorabilia to the service to share their memories of Alice.

A second celebration of life will be held in West Chester, Pennsylvania at a later date. Family will be notified directly with details.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wm Nicholas Funeral Home, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

