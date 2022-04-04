HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adelbert Durig of Howland, OH formerly of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9:24 a.m. in the Hospice House after a long courageous battle with illness. He was 70 years old.

Adelbert was born in Warren, Ohio on July 28, 1951, the eldest son of Adelbert C. and Verona Mears Durig.

He was a 1969 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. Following high school, Mr. Durig attended Ohio State University for two years and then decided to take some time off from school to work construction. Adelbert later went back to school at Youngstown State University where he graduated in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Mr. Durig was a mechanical engineer and civilian employee for the United States Navy where he worked for the Naval Systems Warfare Center Crane Division for 32 years. He retired in 2015.

Throughout his life, Adelbert enjoyed fishing with his children, keeping his mind active with crossword puzzles and working on home renovation projects. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his two sons and grandchildren.

He is survived by his two sons, Christopher (Cathy) Durig of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Ryan Durig of Indianapolis, Indiana; seven brothers and sisters, Michael (Patricia) Durig of Howland, Mary Kay (William) Nicholas of Niles, Renee (Keith) Horvath of East Palestine, Anthony (Amy) Durig of Kent, John “Jack” (Sandra) Durig of Champion, Peter (Marie) Durig of Niles and Joyce (Kenneth) Downing of Howland; two grandchildren, Brooks and Knox.

Mr. Durig was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley 979 Tibbetts Wick Rd. Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.

Friends and family may send condolences by visiting www.NicholasFuneralHome.com

Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services 614 Warren Ave. Niles, OH 44446.

