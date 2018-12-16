Winifred D. Bowers Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Winifred D. Bowers, 100, of Bristol Township, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born January 27, 1918, in Greene Township, Ohio, a daughter of the late Brant Dial and Maud (Smith) Dial. Winifred was the youngest of eight siblings.

She married Alvin G. Bowers on January 27, 1940 in Bristol Township and they shared 40 wonderful years together until his passing in 1980.

Winifred graduated in 1935 from Greene High School.

She was a homemaker and a dedicated, loving mother.

She was a member of the North Bristol Christian Church, Bristol Homemakers, Bristol Township Historical Society and Farmington Senior Center.

Winifred loved being active and attributed her good health and energy to her good genes and daily vitamins. Whether she was going down water slides, hot air ballooning, or a helicopter ride in Alaska to walk on a glacier; she was always ready for a new adventure. She traveled all 50 states, Canada and Europe.

She was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and all sports her family played. Wherever she went, you could guarantee she had a smile on her face and laughing at the good time she was having.

Winifred will be deeply missed by her children, George Bowers, Nancy (David) Christlieb, Marjorie (Ronald) Bartholomew, Dennis (Mikki) Bowers, Donna Bowers and Donald (Denise) Bowers; ten grandchildren, Lori (Alan) Wiebe, Eric (Diane) Bowers, David (Stacie) Bowers, Paul (Alida) Bowers, Michelle (Jon) Coakley, Kaitlyn Christlieb, Roxanne (Jim) Ayers, Emily Bowers, Stephen Bowers and Candice Bowers; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Alvin Bowers; grandson, Patrick Christlieb and daughter-in-law, Rachael Bowers; four brothers, Clifton, Richard, Willard and Leland Dial and three sisters, Opal Fink, Eloise Glowacki and Mariam Bowers.

Services will be held on Thursday, December 20 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home at 12:00 Noon where Pastor Dale Briggs will officiate.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Thursday, December 20.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Bristolville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make any material contributions to the North Bristol Christian Church, 1955 Hyde Oakfield Road NW, Bristolville, Ohio 44402, in her memory.