Wilma Sue Mocabee, Howland, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Sue Mocabee, 78, passed away peacefully at 11:05 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her residence following a short illness.

Sue was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on October 11, 1940 a daughter of Willis and Goldie Binion.



Sue was a certified nursing assistant and worked at several nursing facilities over the years.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, attending flea markets and garage sales. For a short time, she had a booth at the Treasures Flea Market on Route 422.

Sue was a longtime active member of the Apostolic Bible Church.

She cherished family functions and was a very friendly and giving person.

Sue is survived by three sons and two daughters, Dwayne Clay of Mineral Ridge, Calvin (Suzy) Clay of Howland, James (Becky) Clay of Howland, Jane Hanshaw of Warren and Priscilla (Pat) Freezle of Warren; two sisters and two brothers, Wandel Conley of Indiana, Philip Tenney (Jean) Binion of Indiana, . Barb (Marvin) Porter of Lordstown and Danny Binion of Niles; 15 grandchildren, James Clay, Heather (Dennis) Brown, Ricky Clay, Stephanie (Mat) Welker, Tim Hilty, David Hanshaw, Steven (Allie) Hanshaw, Cheryl Hanshaw, Gwendolyn Hanshaw, Abbi Hanshaw, Karlea Hanshaw, Anthony Feezle, Christopher Freezle, Deanna Freezle and Amelia Clay and 18 great-grandchildren.

Sue was preceded in death by her first husband, Claude Clay who died February 12, 1991 and her second husband, William B. “Dee” Mocabee whom she married February 11, 1991 and who died on June 23, 2011. Also deceased is an infant son, Ricky and four brothers, Willis Binion, Woodrow Binion, Glen Shug Binion and Robert Binion.



The funeral will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Apostolic Bible Church, 1623 West Park Avenue, Niles where family and friends may call one hour prior to the services, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be private on Friday morning at the Kerr Cemetery.



The family request that material contributions be made to the Saint Jude Childrens Hospital or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

