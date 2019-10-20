Wilma Jean (Callihan) File, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma Jean (Callihan) File, 76, departed this life for eternity at 5:35 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the St. Joseph Health Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Wilma was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky, on February 13, 1943, the daughter of James R. and Ida Irene (Oney) Callihan and was the middle child of five.

A 1961 graduate of Leavittsburg High School, now, LaBrae Local Schools.

On December 16, 1961, she married Paul J. File and their home was made in Vienna, Ohio, for the next 58 years. Early in the marriage, Wilma was employed at Packard Electric in Warren, but after the birth of her second child, she became a dedicated mother and homemaker.

Wilma was an active member of the Fowler Vienna PTA and a den mother for sons’ cub scout troop. By the early 1990s, once her sons began families of their own, Wilma embarked on what would become her final occupation, that of a school bus driver for the Matthews Local School District. This was a job she proudly held for 18 years. She loved the kids of the Matthews Vienna community and was the selected driver for many Matthews sports teams. She became known as “The Yodeler Lady” as she would yodel after victories on the bus rides back to Vienna.

Wilma attended the Niles First Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband, Paul and they were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.

Wilma is survived by two sons, Jeffrey P. (Brenda) File and Gregory S. (Brenda) File, all of Vienna; four grandchildren, Jessica File, Brittany File, Christopher File and Chelsey File; great-granddaughter, Ava Massucci; brother, Phil (Carole) Callihan of Champion and sister, Sharon McDonough of Farmdale.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul James File, who died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, they are reunited once again; sister, Barbara Beatty and brother, James M. Callihan.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Reverend Steve Spoon will officiate.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.