Wilma D. "Wilm" Taylor Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Wilma D. “Wilm” Taylor, 91, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018 at her home.

She was born April 3, 1927, in Newfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Paul and Amelia Dabelko.

She came to Warren in 1928.

She retired in 1982 from Packard Electric as a press operator after 30 years.

Wilma was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, reading, watching game shows on TV and as an avid Indians fan.

She is survived by her three sons, Robert L. “Bob” (Diane) Taylor of Bazetta, Donald A. (Debbie Hill) Taylor of Girard and Terry Taylor of Howland; five grandchildren, Michael, Paul (Jill), Joseph (Lydia) Taylor, Rebecca (Michael) Grantz and Ethan (Deginna) Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Haley, Kendall, Audrianna, Nathan and Colm and a sister, Gloria Sipes of Howland.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Taylor whom she married October 9, 1951 and passed away June 14, 1969; three brothers, John, Steve and Paul Dabelko and two sisters, Ceclia Ulery and Amela Ellis.

Family and friends may call Sunday, August 12, 2018 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and Monday, August 13, 2018, from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Monday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating.

Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.comwww.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Wilma’s family.

