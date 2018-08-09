My Valley Tributes

Wilma D. "Wilm" Taylor Obituary

Howland, Ohio - August 9, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2018 03:30 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 07:01 PM EDT

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Wilma D. “Wilm” Taylor, 91, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018 at her home.

She was born April 3, 1927, in Newfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Paul and Amelia Dabelko.

She came to Warren in 1928.

She retired in 1982 from Packard Electric as a press operator after 30 years.

Wilma was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, reading, watching game shows on TV and as an avid Indians fan.

She is survived by her three sons, Robert L. “Bob” (Diane) Taylor of Bazetta, Donald A. (Debbie Hill) Taylor of Girard and Terry Taylor of Howland; five grandchildren, Michael, Paul (Jill), Joseph (Lydia) Taylor, Rebecca (Michael) Grantz and Ethan (Deginna) Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Haley, Kendall, Audrianna, Nathan and Colm and a sister, Gloria Sipes of Howland.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Taylor whom she married October 9, 1951 and passed away June 14, 1969; three brothers, John, Steve and Paul Dabelko and two sisters, Ceclia Ulery and Amela Ellis.

Family and friends may call Sunday, August 12, 2018 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. and Monday, August 13, 2018, from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Monday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiating.

Burial will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.comwww.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Wilma’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Norina
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Norina "Nor" Farkas Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • John Thomas Collister Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John Thomas Collister Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Margaret L. Zedaker Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Margaret L. Zedaker Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Johnnie Russell Brown Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Johnnie Russell Brown Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cheryl L. Yake Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl L. Yake Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Terry R. Bowlin, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Terry R. Bowlin, Jr. Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Leon E. Flickinger Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Leon E. Flickinger Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Earl Alexander Lively Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Earl Alexander Lively Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 27, 2018

    Read More »
  • Wilma D.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Wilma D. "Wilm" Taylor Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Carolyn Elaine Green Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carolyn Elaine Green Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cleophus Jarmon Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cleophus Jarmon Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 31, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bessie Mae Burney-Lewis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bessie Mae Burney-Lewis Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 1, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert Lee
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert Lee "Bobby" Dickson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 30, 2018

    Read More »
  • Nathan LePas Logan Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Nathan LePas Logan Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - July 30, 2018

    Read More »
  • Clifford J. Eberling Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Clifford J. Eberling Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - August 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Darlene Ann Hoffstetter Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darlene Ann Hoffstetter Obituary

    Ashtabula, Ohio, August 3, 2018

    Read More »
  • David James Krok, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David James Krok, Sr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Stella Cerimele Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Stella Cerimele Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help