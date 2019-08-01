Willow Jean Rowley, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willow Jean Rowley, age 90, died on August 1, 2019.

She was born on September 2, 1928, in Gustavus, Ohio, daughter of Willow Ann (Higgins) and Carlton Jasper Shipman.

Jean was a graduate of Gustavus High School and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Youngstown College.

On October 2, 1948, she married Eugene O. Rowley.

She enjoyed a twenty-eight year career in the Lakeview School systems, first as a teacher and later as the guidance counselor.

Jean was a member of the Cortland Literary Club, the Mary Chesney Chapter of the D.A.R. and the Opal Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed baking, cooking and gardening, but above all spending time with her family.



Jean is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-five years, Gene Rowley; a daughter, Sandra Pettenati; a sister, Irma Copenhaver and two brothers, William A. and Floyd Shipman. Survivors include three children, Susan E. (Carl Roose) Rowley of Cortland, Ohio, David E. (Susan) Rowley of Gustavus, Ohio and Patricia A. (Jim) Rowley Ayers of Wilmington, Delaware; son-in-law, Robert Pettenati of Champion, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Angela (Frank) Restaino, Elizabeth (Andy) Leiserson, Kathryn (Aaron) Forester, Gillian (Andrew) Chadwick, Megan (Adam) Orr, Nicole Pettenati and Mark (Katie) Rowley and five great grandchildren, Daniel, Abigail and Anthony Restaino and George and Grace Forester.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Burial will be in Gustavus Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cortland Branch Library at 578 Lakeview Drive, Cortland, OH, 44410 or to the Cortland Fire Department EMS Continuing Education Training Center at 194 Lattin Street, Cortland, OH, 44410.

Share a fond memory or condolence atwww.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Willow Jean Rowley please visit our Sympathy Store.