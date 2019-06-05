Willis John Kennedy Obituary

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Willis John Kennedy, 73, of Merle Lane, Scott Township, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born August 16, 1945 in Grove City, a son of the late John and Annie (Morrow) Kennedy.

Will was an insurance salesman for several life insurance companies for a number of years.

He was a member of the Army National Guard and the Polish Falcons, CG’s and Eintracht Clubs.

Will enjoyed golfing, going to the casino, hunting, dancing and playing pool and darts. He also enjoyed being around people.

He is survived by his long-time partner, Audrey Rush; three children, Stephen J. Kennedy of Pittsburgh, Michael J. Kennedy of Slippery Rock and Abbey J. Kennedy of New Castle; three stepdaughters, Brandy L. Rush of New Castle, Crystal L. Bannon of Poland, Ohio and Anna M. Rush of Cranberry Township; one brother, Herbert L. Kennedy and his wife, Loretta, of Home, Pennsylvania; one sister, Frances A. Taggart and her husband, Albert, of Slippery Rock; his brother-in-law, Charles Glenn; two grandchildren, Robert John Kennedy and Katherine Rose Baker and four stepgrandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne P. Kennedy and his sister, Patricia J. Glenn.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham

Avenue on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Rev. Matthew Bupp will be officiating.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.