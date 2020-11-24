Willis C. Lawson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held Sunday, November 22, 2020, for Willis C. Lawson Sr., who died at home surrounded by his wife of 50 years, the former Rebecca Bucklew whom he married June 27, 1971; his children, Willis (Linda) Lawson, Fred (Holly) Lawson, Tim (Andrea) Lawson, Ida (Bill) Kerr and James (Christine) Lawson. Among others, he leaves 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Willis was born on March 26, 1946, in Slab fork, West Virginia, to his parents, Theodoro R. and Ida Alice O’Neal Lawson.

He was a steel worker for 12 years retiring in 1995.

His hobbies include fishing and hunting.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

