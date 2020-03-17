Willie Thomas Roberts, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie Thomas Roberts, Sr., of 707 Fourth Street, S.W., Warren, departed this life Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 12:12 a.m. at Community Skilled Nursing Centre, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born August 28, 1925 in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Willie Edwards and Cleo Hayes Roberts, residing in the area for 65 years.

Mr. Roberts was employed with Clyde Cole Cadillac for 40 years as a Mechanic, before retiring in 1991. He was also owner/operator of Willie’s Auto Body for 30 years.

He was a member of the Second Baptist Church, where he was a Trustee, Bus Driver, Masonic Lodge and enjoyed bowling, baseball and Gardening.

He married Cordelia North Roberts April 22, 1944, she died November 11, 2016.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Stanley Lewis (Lavon) Roberts of Cincinnati and Terry Allen (Angela) Roberts of Omaha, NE; two daughters, Ms. Brenda Roberts and Ms. Daphne Roberts both of Warren; two brothers, Orville (Emma) Roberts of Miss. And Johnnie (Karen) Roberts of Seattle, WA; seven grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one great great granchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Willie Thomas Roberts Jr.; three brothers, Clifford Elmer Roberts, Lester Roberts and Samuel Roberts; two sisters, Mrs. Clastile Knight and Mrs. Mary Nell Jones and one granddaughter.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church, where Calling Hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 148 Hall Street, N.W., the home of his daughter, Daphne Roberts.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.