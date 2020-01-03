Willie L. Monroe, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be graveside services at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Tod Homestead Cemetery, for Mr. Willie L. Monroe, 78, Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center.



Mr. Monroe was born April 17, 1941 in Richmond, Virginia, a son of Willie and Alice Shelton Wyche.

He was a graduate of East High School, was an Army veteran, worked several years in Law Enforcement, was a corrections officer and on the sheriff department. He was a founder of his company “Mahoning County Constables” LLC., enjoyed skating and even was a so-founder of the “Captains Crew” skate club. He also worked as an assistant for Mason Funeral Home.

He leaves his children; Teresa Blackwell, Dawn Williams, Willie L Monroe Jr., Erik Monroe, Vonda Motton, and William Motton Jr., host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. siblings; Elaine, Glen “Skeeter”, Gail, Denise, Vernaide Steven, Andrea, Rita, and Wilhelmina Shelton,

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife the former JoAnne Page, a daughter, Sondra Motton Jones, and a sister Yvonne Williams.