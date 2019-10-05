Willie James Huffman, Jr., Cortland, Ohio

October 4, 2019

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie James Huffman, Jr., 72, of Cortland, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:50 a.m. in his home.

He was born Thursday, June 19, 1947 in Columbia, South Carolina, the son of the late Willie James and Gloria Oliver Huffman, Sr.

A 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Willie worked as a service technician for Sears retiring after 40 years of service.

After retiring, he drove school bus for Warren City and Newton Falls School districts.

Willie was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge #688.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, the former, Judy Wycoff, whom he married on August 7, 1987; a son, Eric Huffman of Cortland; a brother, Sam (Kathy) Huffman of Williamsfield; a sister, Belinda (Dennis) Miller of Niles; two grandsons, Zackary Bednar and Dylan Belski and by several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A caring cremation will follow and no funeral service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

