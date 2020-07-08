Willie F. Smith III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Mr. Willie F. Smith III will be held Saturday, July 11 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Smith departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center surrounded by his children.

Mr. Smith was born January 28, 1948 in Pelham Georgia, the son of Idella Simpson and Willie Frank Smith, Jr.

He graduated from Pelham High School in 1966 and then enlisted in The United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War.

After serving in the Army he moved to Youngstown, Ohio and fell in love with Judy Smith.

He was formerly employed with General Motors in Lordstown, retiring after 30 years of service.

He was of the Baptist faith.

His hobbies were watching sports, playing spades, spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He loved his family deeply.

He leaves to cherish his memory and continue his legacy his children, Tammy (Solomon) Christian, Tamiki Shepard, Willie Smith IV of Youngstown, Marcy Jennings of Columbus, Jaivaun Dodge of Youngstown and Shalisa Smith of Hartford, Connecticut; three stepsons, Carlton Baker of Howland, Lamar Jacobs of Youngstown and Kenneth Jacobs of Maine; his cousins, Kenneth Simpson of Youngstown, Fermal Simpson of Florida and Bruce Francis of Valdosta, Georgia, whom he loved as brothers; his sister-in-law, Ollie Crimley; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives including his niece, Patricia Crimley of Hampton, Georgia; a host of dear friends, including Deborah Jennings whom is the mother of two of his children that he remained very close to.

He was preceded in death by his ex wife and best friend, Judy Smith; his cousin, Norman Francis and his aunt, Gladys Simpson.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

