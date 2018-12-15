Willie E. Jones, Jr. Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Willie E. Jones, Jr. will be held Saturday, December 15 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Bethel Apostolic Church in Canton.

Willie E. Jones Jr. peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 7, 2018, surrounded by family.

He was born in Pensacola, Florida on April 8, 1936, to the late Willie E. Jones, Sr. and the late Margaret E. Moore.

He and his mother relocated to Canton, Ohio when he was 13 years old.

Willie attended Canton City Schools and graduated from McKinley High School in 1958.

He retired from Heracles Manufacturing after 29 ½ years of service.

He met and married the love of his life on August 30, 1958, from this union five children were born.

Willie was baptized in the Name of Jesus and received the Holy Ghost on July 18, 1991y, while visiting Peace Apostolic Church in Englewood, California.

Willie was a faithful member of Greater Bethel Apostolic church, serving as a van driver, director of transportation, he faithfully worked the church concession for over 20 years. He was elevated to the office of Deacon under the leadership of the late Suffragan Bishop Ralph M. Byrd. He faithfully served God and the church until his health failed and he could no longer fulfill those roles. In 2017, he was then elevated to Emeritus status by his current pastor, District Elder Carlos D. Morris.

Deacon Jones enjoyed fishing, repairing cars, bowling and whatever was asked of him by his family, friends or church. He was known to those who knew him as a “hard working man” and the “kindest man, you’d ever want to know.”

Willie was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves his legacy and memories to his loving and faithful wife of 60 years, Beverly Jean Jones; daughters, Pamela Jones, Margaret Speller, Linda Jones and Sandra Ballard, all of Canton, Ohio; son, Willie E. Jones III, also of Canton, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Herschel Williams and Richard (Marvella) Lipscomb of California and Harold (Margaret) Williams, of Canton; special nieces, Carol Williams, Thea (Charles) Hollings; special nephew, Joseph Bennett and a host of other family, friends and his church family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 15 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Greater Bethel Apostolic Church.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc., Canton, Ohio.