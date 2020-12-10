Willie Belle Cromartie, Farrell, Pennsylvania

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Willie Belle Cromartie will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Willie B. Cromartie, 74 of Hermitage, departed to Eternal Life to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 6 at UPMC Mercy Hospital, peacefully surrounded by family during her last moments.

Willie was born May 22, 1946, in Sharon General Hospital, a daughter of the late Clarence and Emma (Lee) Austin, Sr.

She was a 1964 alum of Farrell High School. She then attended Point Park University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Willie worked with Verizon formerly known as, Bell Atlantic Telephone of Sharon. She retired in 2010 after 42 years.

She was a member of the Pioneers of Bell Atlantic and the CWA Union.

Willie was a bowler for the Keystone Blind Association. Willie Belle enjoyed baking for her friends and family.

Willie was a member of Valley Baptist Church, Farrell. She was a missionary of every true sense of the word. Much of her work was done in silence; she exemplified the true meaning of a Christian. She faithfully served on, the Usher Board – Senior Usher President, Chairperson of Church Benevolent Fund, the Mission Board, was Chairperson of Sharing and Caring, the Nursing Home Ministry, an avid supporter of the Youth Ministry, Head and Chairperson of Culinary Ministry and a member of the Willing Worker’s Ministry. She was a caregiver to all and an advocate to everyone. She was an Angel on Earth who illustrated kindness, patience and how to effortlessly put others above oneself.

She has built the foundation of unconditional love for her family to continue her legacy. She is survived by her three children, James B. Cromartie, Jr., (Tabitha) and Kevin Cromartie, all of Farrell and Jason Cromartie of Hermitage; two sisters, Marion Pope of New Jersey and Beverly Williams of Farrell; two brothers, Paul Austin, Sr. of Campbell, Ohio and Eugene Austin, Sr. of West Middlesex; ten grandchildren, Christina Hunt, (CJ) of New Castle, Tayonia Riley of Huntsville, Alabama, Terica Cromartie of Goodyear, Arizona, Aubrielle Cromartie of Columbus, Ohio, Kiara Cromartie of Wheatland, Niquelynn Griffin of Washington D.C., Jacione Cromartie of Hermitage, Tamiya Cromartie of Sharpsville, Janson Cromartie of Hermitage and Avianna Cromartie of Farrell; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cromartie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James B. Cromartie, Sr., whom she married November 6, 1965; three sisters, Janette Austin, Hortense Woods and Nancy Austin and four brothers, Reuben Austin, Sr., Clarence Austin, Jr., Lawrence R. Austin and James Austin.

Calling Hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday December 11, 2020 with Covid-19 limitations.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Willie Belle Cromartie.