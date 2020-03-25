Williard R. “Bud” Moore, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Willard R. “Bud” Moore, 76, of Neshannock Avenue died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at UPMC Magee’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on November 2, 1943 a son of the late Willard and Mary (Barris) Moore.

Mr. Moore worked for the City of New Castle Public Works retiring after 30 years.

He enjoyed boating, camping, watching racing and building race cars.

He also will be sadly missed by his beloved dog, Midnight.

Mr. Moore is survived by five children, Russell R. Moore and his girlfriend, Robin Graham, Sherrie Kreitzer and her husband, Fred, Jarrot T. Moore and his wife, Jodi, Willard R. Moore, Jr. and his wife, Casandra Lascola and Brandy Nail Moore; one sister, Phyllis Hooks and her husband, Jim; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth McCandless; one infant grandson and one infant great-grandson.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Ave.