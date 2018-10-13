William Walter Perman Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - William Walter Perman, 68, of Hermitage, passed away on October 10, 2018, at his home in Hermitage.

William was born on January 12, 1950, to Walter and Betty (Senay) Perman of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Graduating from Hickory High School, class of 1969, Bill also served in the United States National Guard.

As co-owner of Sharon Paving Co., a company founded by his father, Bill, retired in 2010.

On August 22, 1980, he married his wife, Irene (Kapurik) Perman, who survives at home.

As a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Sharpsville, Bill served as an usher throughout the years.

“Wild Bill,” was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed teaching his nephews and great-nephews the “how-to’s” of the game. Throughout the years, he loved following his nieces and nephews in all their activities and they and many others affectionately referred to him as “UB” (Uncle Bill).

William is survived by his loving wife, Irene; sister, Catherine (Jose) Andrade; in-laws, Dolores (Andy)Janosko; nieces and nephews, Tom (Anita) Perman, Drew (Staci) Perman, Rachelle (Bill) Shea, Amy (Chad) Javens, Debbie (Nick) Sormaz, Karen (David) Sciortino and Brian (Jodi) Janosko.

He was preceded in death by father, Walter Paul Perman; mother, Betty Perman; son, William Perman; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Cindy Perman and nephew, A.J. Janosko.

Friends may call Thursday, October 18, 2018, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018, 10:30 a.m., in St. Bartholomew R.C. Church with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.

In lieu of flowers, friends can donate to the charity of their choice, in memory of William.

Burial will take place in St. Marys Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.