William W. Kramer, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William W. Kramer, 85, of Girard, entered into eternal rest Monday, November 25, 2019 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

He was born July 22, 1934 in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Flora (Bowser) Cramer and had lived in the area all his life.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a machinist for Wean Manufacturing. He was a loyal member of the Army-Navy Union, Garrison 422 in McKinley Heights, where he was a life member and had also served as National Commander.

In addition to his time with the Army-Navy Union, he also enjoyed bowling and golf.

He is sadly missed by his daughter, Karen Clisby (Rod) of McDonald; his son, John Datchuk of Niles; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a slew of great-great grandchildren and a sister.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife of 40 years, Kathlene (Vandergrift) Kramer, whom he married May 29, 1965 and who passed March 1, 2006; two grandsons, Gregory Dickson and Zachary Datchuk and a brother.

Per his request, cremation is taking place.

Services are private.

The family would like to thank the staff of Briarfield Manor for their compassion and care for Bill in his time of need. Also, a special thanks to Bill’s granddaughter, Tiffany Dickson, for seeing that Bill was comfortable while in the nursing home and his great-granddaughter, Brittany Dickson, for her over-and-above care for Bill over many months and years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.