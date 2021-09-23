William Uehlinger, III, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Uehlinger, III, age 51, beloved husband of Lisa Todaro; loving dad of Emma and Will IV; cherished son of Bernice Uehlinger and the late William Uehlinger, Jr.; loved son in-law of Frank and Lucille Todaro; treasured brother of Kristen Domonkos (Chuck); brother in-law, of Chris Todaro; uncle to Charlie and Allie Domonkos; loving cousin; friend and colleague of many; selfless community volunteer and devoted member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.

He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Friends may call at The Ferfolia Funeral Home, 356 W. Aurora Road (OH Route 82), Sagamore Hills, Ohio.

Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 2021, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., funeral Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Hudson).

Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery.

Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Bill in support of his children’s, 529 college fund, through TD Ameritrade.

