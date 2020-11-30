William Strohecker, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) William J. Strohecker, 71, of Wampum, Big Beaver, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Heritage Valley Beaver Medical Center.

He was the son of the late Floyd and Gladys (Schroth) Strohecker and was born January 18, 1949 in Ellwood City.

He is survived by his wife, of 42 years, Brenda (Waldon) Strohecker; son, Floyd Strohecker of Wampum; daughter, Sarah Schultz and her husband, James, of Enon Valley and grandchildren, Ciara Schultz, Camryn Schultz and Alivea Jeffries

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and being with his grandchildren. He was a hunter, though he hadn’t hunted for several years and enjoyed keeping busy. He liked to be tinkering with things. He loved watching his favorite TV shows, Gold Rush and North Woods Law. He liked the Steelers and liked watching NASCAR on TV. Most of all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Darlene Klinesmith and Barbara Strohecker and brothers, Roy Strohecker and Ronald Strohecker.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. with a funeral service and Navy Honors at 5:00 p.m. at Turner Funeral Home in Ellwood City, with Pastor Arndt officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending will be required to wear masks or face coverings and practice social distancing.

