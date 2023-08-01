YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Robert Abey, 92 of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on the early morning of Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

He was born to Simon T. and Grace (Douglass) Abey on August 18,1930 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from Wilson High School in 1948.

Bill was a tremendous mentor and inspiration to everyone he met. He was a lifelong learner as well as a very patient teacher that always made time for everyone in his life. He was an excellent dancer and enjoyed ballroom dancing whenever possible. Another of his favorite pastimes included anything on the water. He was an avid skier and loved to take his family out for boat days to enjoy the sun and water together.

Bill knew he wanted to “capture moments in time” from a very young age. At just 14 years old, he opened his own portrait studio in his parents’ dining room. From there, he went on to have 5 local studios in the NE Ohio/W. PA region where he proceeded to capture moments for much of the region’s population. He became President of Professional Photographers of Ohio and joined the Board of Professional Photographers of America.

Bill married the love of his life, Mary Ann, on April 12, 1980. Wherever they lived, you knew love resided there. They started their lives together in Ohio and made their homes in Indiana, Florida, Georgia and finally back to Ohio.

He will be missed by so many including his wife, Mary Ann; his children, William Barrett Abey, Kimberly Anne Abey, Kelly Ann (Michael) Cox and William Scott (Peggy) Reed; his grandchildren, Stephanie Abey and Nick Abey, Shannon Arnim, Benjamin Arnim, William Arnim, Sidney Reed, Rachel Cox and Rebecca Cox, his great-grandchild, Asher Cox-Scharff, as well as his beloved extended family.

Cards may be sent to 165 Cameron Ridge Drive, Columbus, OH 43235. Hearing from his extended friends and family will mean a lot.

There will be a private service Saturday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Worthington Presbyterian Church. Donations may be made to Worthington Presbyterian Church.