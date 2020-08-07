William Raymond Crank, Jr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Raymond Crank, Jr. 73, passed away at 12:03 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the University Hospital in Cleveland following an extended illness.



He was born in Warren, Ohio on September 16, 1946 the son of William Raymond and Betty Lee (Sanders) Crank, Sr.

Bill retired in 2007 after working 35 years at WCI Steel.

He was a member of St. Stephen Church and the Niles McKinley Masonic Lodge.



Bill is survived by his wife, Joyce Marie (Pirigyi) Crank whom he married on November 11, 1967; son-in-law, John Allen Drummond, Sr. and grandson, John Allen Drummond, Jr., both of Niles; great-grandchildren, Kayden Queale and Sophia Drummond; brother, Samuel (Rose) Crank of Bradenton, Florida and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Lee Drummond who died on June 20, 2002 and grandson, Justin W.J. Drummond who died on May 21, 2018.



At his request there are no calling hours and funeral.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.



Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

