William R. "Ronnie" Spruill Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A home going celebration in honor of Mr William R. "Ronnie" Spruill will be held Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Mr Spruill departed this life Sunday, April 21, 2019 at O'Brien 's Memorial Nursing Home in Masury, Ohio.

Mr. Spruill was born July 31, 1946 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of William H and Mary Elizabeth Morton Spruill.

He was a graduate of Brookfield High School and studied at Central State University where he was a member of the Pershing Rifle Club.

He proudly served in the United States Army from 1968-1971.

He was a loving father, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, William Christopher (Sarina) Spruill, Chiara (Rydell) Duke and Dharon Butler; his siblings, Betty Spruill, James Spruill,Tyrone Tarver, Jeffery Tarver, Dean Tarver and Sharonette Shinn; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gerald Edward Spruill and his sister, Gloria Hammonds.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 26 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home and on Saturday, April 27 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Brookfield Cemetery in Masury, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 25 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.