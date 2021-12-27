ASHTABULA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Punky” “Wild Bill” Schiedel, 70, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center.

He passed away peacefully with his family by his side in the same hospital he was born in on June 7, 1951 the son of Robert and Helen (Brenkus) Schiedel.

Bill was a 1969 graduate of Jefferson High School. On June 30, 1973, he married Debrah Camplese.

He retired in 2017 from the Save-A-Lot Distribution Center in Austinburg after ten years of service. He also worked in the past for Wek Industries, True Temper and Pre-Conn.

Bill loved going to extracurricular activities for his grandchildren and even did his fair share of coaching baseball for his own children. He was a fan of all Cleveland professional sports teams, he enjoyed watching the races at Raceway 7 and Thompson Raceway, demolition derbies, antique tractor shows and attending auctions. He played the guitar and was in a band in his younger years. He loved listening to the local radio station and would often win tickets for his kids to the local amusement parks and the Ashtabula County Fair. Bill treasured every moment spent with his family and lived his life for his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving family; his children, William “Billy” (Joanne) Schiedel, Chad Schiedel, Ryan (Sarah) Schiedel, Matthew (Jolene) Schiedel and Tabitha Perkins; his grandchildren, that he absolutely adored, Jasmine, Myriah, Chad “C.J.”, Dylan, Tyler, Rylee, Gavin, Ethan, Emma, Kylie, Braydan, Adriana, Matthias and Marcus; his loving companion of 52 years, Debrah Schiedel and his sister Barb (Ron Stover) Wright.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services to celebrate Bill’s life will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Pentecostal Church of God, 2201 Cook Road. Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Kenny Roberts.

A private family burial will take place Wednesday at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family politely requests that masks be worn at all times during the services and attendee’s practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Schiedel Family in care of Czup Funeral Home, 1329 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio, 44004.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Schiedel, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 28, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.