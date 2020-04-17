William Pruden Cleland, Warren, Ohio

William Pruden Cleland, 70, passed away Monday evening, April 13, 2020, at Washington Square Health Center, Warren.

He was born November 28, 1949 in Warren, the son of William G. and Margaret Dahmen Cleland.

William was a Navy veteran. He served in Vietnam.

He was a retired farmer. Farming was all he had ever done.

On April 10, 2014, he was preceded in death by his wife, Andrea Hamilla Cleland, whom he married in September 2001.

He is survived by a son, Jason (Kellie) Cleland of Warren; three grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Rising of Fowler and Mary Cleland of Mayfield and two brothers, Thomas Cleland of Fowler and David Cleland of W. Palm Beach, Fla.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Cleland.

There will be no visitation for William. Graveside services will be at a future date in Dugan Cemetery, Fowler.

Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.gallowayonstott.com