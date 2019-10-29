William P. Swift, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William P. Swift, age 88, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Jefferson Health Care Center in Jefferson,Ohio,.



He was born October 10, 1931, in Williamsfield, Ohio, a son of Charles and Goldie (Loring) Swift.



A lifelong area resident, Bill was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. Army.

He was employed by Standard Transformer in Warren, Ohio and Andover Pattern Co. where he retired in 1993.

Bill enjoyed sports, especially basketball and he loved to attend and support Pymatuning Valley athletic events. He also enjoyed gardening and was a Cleveland Indians fan.



Bill married Judith L. (McCracken) on September 14, 1957. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2001. He is also preceded by his parents; his son-in-law,Mark Crawford and two brothers, Franklin Swift and George Swift.

He is survived by three daughters, Sherry L. Swift of Andover, Ohio,, Debbie L. Riley of Williamsfield, Ohio,, and Kimberly L. Crawford of Andover, Ohio; his son, Charles M. (Rainette) Swift of Batavia, OH; 5 grandchildren, Ashlee Riley, Jennifer Riley, Ethan Crawford, Brent Crawford, and Kaelyn Swift; and 5 great grandchildren, Kendall, Justice, Morrell, Natalee, and Nakaylynn.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover,Ohio.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the P.V. Athletic Boosters, PO Box 1180, Andover, OH 44003. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

