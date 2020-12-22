William Nelson Schmidt, Espyville, PA

ESPYVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Nelson Schmidt, 65, of Espyville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Orlando, Florida, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on June 11, 1955, to the late Ernest A. and Virginia (Osinsky) Schmidt.



Bill grew up as a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church and graduated from Reynolds High School in 1973.

He then worked for over 20 years at Chatham Steel in Orlando, Florida.



He was an avid hunter and especially enjoyed deer hunting, both archery and rifle.

He was a talented mechanic, working on cars and sport bikes and he restored a 1986 El Camino that he won numerous car shows with. He loved traveling with his sons, especially to places like Geauga Lake, Cedar Point and Presque Isle.



Bill is survived by two sons, Jason Schmidt and his wife, Rebecca, of Seattle, Washington and Dustin Schmidt and his wife, Rachel, of Meadville, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Calyne and Chloe Schmidt of Seattle and Ava Schmidt of Meadville; a brother, George Schmidt and his wife, Paula of Espyville and a sister, Kathleen Lytle and her husband, Edward, of Transfer.



Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High St., Greenville, at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 29, with Fr. Christopher Barnes, Pastor, as Celebrant.

Cremains will be buried at St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Masks are required for all in attendance.



Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Nelson Schmidt please visit our Tribute Store.