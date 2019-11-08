William Michael Kanchok, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Michael Kanchok, 73, passed away at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the St. Joseph Health Center following a short illness.



Bill was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 21, 1946 the son of Elmer L. and Wanda H. (Weidel) Kanchok.

He was a 1964 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and served with distinction in the United States Army, Navy and Air Force. He was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force in 2006 after serving a total of over 40 years in all branches of the Armed Services.

Bill retired in July 2018 after working 39 years as an electrician at General Motors, Packard Electric and Delphi.

He was a member of the Ashland Eagle’s Club and enjoyed flying his plane, riding his motorcycle, traveling, camping and road trips; especially to the casinos.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cynthia “Cyndi” Conn-Kanchok; son, Bill (Sarah) Kanchok of Painsville; stepchildren, Cindy (Nick) Pawcio of Lordstown, Mary Henderson of Bristolville, Michael (Brooke) Infante of Lordstown, John Infante of Mineral Ridge; beloved granddaughter, Piper Kanchok; stepgrandchildren “his best buddy” Mikey Infante, Tim (Caitlyn) Foder, Paishence Averill, Jason Averill; stepgreat-granddaughters, Aria Foder, Sophia Foder and sister, Kathy L. Kanchok of Niles.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack R. Kanchok; former wife, Catherine and his chocolate Labrador Retriever, Shelby.



Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

The funeral will be Noon on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the funeral home where family and friends may also call one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Rev. Dwight Hedglin will officiate.

Burial with Military Honors will be in Gustavus Township Cemetery.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.