William Medwick, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Medwick passed away March 25, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland of complications from heart surgery.

He was born August 20, 1940 to Andrew and Virginia Medwick.

He married Donna Barbe June 6, 1989 and they shared over thirty years of marriage.

Bill proudly enlisted in the U.S. Army and later the Air Force with an honorable discharge from both branches. Bill was employed at Thomas Steel for thirty-three years until his retirement in 2001.

He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He was a member of the American Legion Post 540 and he loved family get-togethers.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Tracie (Chuck) Bradley; two grandchildren, Keith Pauley and Kaitlyn Pauley and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are stepdaughter, Kim Pemberton; stepsons, Ed Pemberton, Dwayne Barbe (Terri) and Rob Barbe (Joanie); three step-grandchildren, Calynn Barbe, Brent Barbe, Brad Barbe and Brandon Barbe (Shelbie) and one step-great-grandson, three week-old, Beckham Barbe, whom Bill was waiting to meet.

Sadly missing him are also his sisters, Debbie Clifton, Karen Sentner (Sam), Dorothy Markovich (Steve) and Georgia Benninger and his best friend, Tony Milkon.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Pat Turner and his stepdaughter, Lori Bayus.

Per Bill’s wishes, cremation has taken place and military graveside services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.