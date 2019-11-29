William McElhaney, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Douglas “Doug” McElhaney, age 58, of Scipio Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Tuesday evening, November 26, 2019, in the ER of UPMC Horizon Greenville.



He was born in Greenville on August 1, 1961, to William M. and Patricia A. (Radish) McElhaney.

Doug was a 1979 graduate of Jamestown High School. He attended Thiel College and graduated from Slippery Rock College in 1985 with a B.S. in History/Education.



From 1985 – 1989 Doug served his country as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Military Intelligence Corp. He was a current member and past President of Jamestown Borough Council, current President of the Jamestown Borough Municipal Authority, treasurer of the NW PA Democratic Alliance and a member of Jamestown Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed reading about world and ancient history.



He is survived by his parents of Jamestown; a brother, James A. McElhaney and his wife Sally of Washington, Pennsylvania; a niece, Mackenzie E. McElhaney and her Fiance Kurt Neubauer of Tucson, Arizona; a nephew, Matthew Bizzack and his wife Laura of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania; great-nephew/neice, Luke and Clare Bizzack and three young men whom he thought of as sons, Lucas Martsolf and his wife Lindsay and their children Addison and Lucy of Hollidysburg, Pennsylvania; Joseph Martsolf of Olympia, Washington and Louis Martsolf of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Doug was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Kenneth K. and Mary E. McElhaney and maternal grandparents, Charles Radish and Eleanor Radish-Stigliano.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Inurnment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery, Jamestown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown V.F.D., 208 Depot Street, Jamestown, PA, 16134, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

All arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

