William McCullough Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William McCullough, 88, died on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on June 10, 1930.

William is survived by four sons, Dewayne Frank (Martha) McCullough of Mississippi, Daniel Lee (Colleen) McCullough of Howland, William McCullough of Weathersfield Township and Richard Thomas (Alice) McCullough of Niles; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There are no services.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.