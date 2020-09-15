William Maurice Readshaw, Shenango Valley, PA

SHENANGO VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William Maurice Readshaw, 94, of Valencia, formerly the Shenango Valley, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in UPMC Passavant following a brief illness.

Bill was born on September 13, 1926 to Ellina Louise (Lehodey) and George William Readshaw in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After graduating from high school, Bill served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II with the 4th air supply squadron. On April 9, 1955 he married his wife, Janice (Coon) Readshaw who survives at home.

Bill worked for Westinghouse as Supervisor of Maintenance. He also worked for Victor Printing as a delivery driver.

He was a life long member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon. Bill was also a member of the American Legion, a Mason and member of Shenango Valley Masonic Lodge #810, Mercer County Shrine Club where he served as treasurer for many years, Zem Zem Shrine in Erie, Pennsylvania where he was active in the Oriental Band, New Castle Consistory and Royal Order of Jesters.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Readshaw, children – Darryl Readshaw, Dawn and Bill Thomas, Carrie and Mark (deceased) Petrosky, Randy and Rhonda Readshaw, grandchildren – Karla and Kellen Readshaw, Jared and Jenna Thomas, Kyle and Danielle Thomas, Jess Petrosky, Jake and Jillian Petrosky, Joshua Readshaw, Andrea (Readshaw) and Tyler Newcomer, great-grandchildren – Lily Petrosky, Ruby and Theodore Thomas, W. Webb and Huck Petrosky, Presley Thomas and brother – Ronald and Karen Readshaw.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and son in law, Mark Petrosky.

Friends may call Thursday September 17, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania. A masonic service will be offered at 6:45 pm in the funeral home.

Funeral service will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Covenant Presbyterian Church 263 E. State St. Sharon, Pennsylvania with Pastor Rick Stauffer, officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church. Military honors will be offered.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, Covenant Presbyterian Church Sharon, Pennsylvania, or the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Bill.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC.

