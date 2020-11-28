William M. Swanson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William M. Swanson, 91, formerly of Lillian Drive, Hermitage and Whispering Oaks, Hermitage, went home to be with his Savior on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020.

He passed away at Saint John XXIII Home, Hermitage, after a four-month stay.

Bill was born on September 14, 1929, in Sykesville, Pennsylvania, to Walter A. and Martha R. (Kellar) Swanson.

He graduated in 1947 from Sharpsville High School and was a four-year letterman on their baseball team.

After graduation, Bill served for four years in the US Navy during the Korean War—mostly in Puerto Rico on the USS Corduba.

In 1956, he married the love of his life, Janet (Mattson) Swanson, whose family lived across the street from Bill’s family on 12th Street in Sharpsville.

Bill attended Youngstown College (later Youngstown State University) where he received both Elementary and Secondary Education degrees. Later, he earned a master’s degree and Elementary Principal’s certification from Westminster College.

Mr. Swanson spent his entire 28-year educational career working in the Hermitage School District. He served as an elementary teacher, a teacher/principal and finally for 20 years as the principal of Bartman Elementary School. During his tenure as a teacher, he served one year as president of the Hickory Township Teachers Association. As principal of the Bartman Building, he was responsible for the development, implementation and supervision of both the half-day and later, the full-day Kindergarten programs. He was also a strong advocate for the Parent Volunteer Program at Hermitage. During his educational tenure, Mr. Swanson belonged to many professional organizations including the Pennsylvania State Education Association, National Education Association, Pennsylvania, Elementary Principals Association and the National Elementary Principals Association.

Bill was a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville where he served as both an elder and deacon. He was a member of the church’s softball team and played for many years in the Shenango Valley Church League.

He was extremely proud of his large, loving family. Together, they regularly enjoyed backyard cookouts, birthday parties, holiday celebrations and picnics at Presque Isle. He and Janet also enjoyed maintaining their lovely home on Lillian Drive, which was adjacent to Buhl Park.

Bill enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, an excellent golfer and enjoyed camping and hiking. He and Janet traveled and camped extensively for many years. He especially looked forward each year to the first day of trout fishing with a large group of family and friends.

Bill maintained close friendships with co-workers even after retirement, playing cards regularly with a group of fellow teachers and principals.

Bill’s family would like to thank the staff of Saint John XXIII Home for their compassionate care for him over the past four months. They also extend sincere thanks to the caregivers who provided loving care for him while he lived at Whispering Oaks.

In addition to his loving wife, Janet, who was his main caregiver for many years, Bill is survived by three children, son, William D. (Christine) Swanson, Brookfield, son, Thomas G. (Karen) Swanson, Mercer and daughter, Nancy L. (Mark) Pallo, Sharpsville; nine grandchildren, Katie (Daniel) Manzano, Karl Swanson, William (Kelly) Swanson, Ashley (Greg) Hunkus, Jacob Pallo, Lindsey (Ron) Kirila, Kellie (Chuck) Corder, Meredith Pallo and Robert Swanson and eight great-grandchildren, Elijah, Wyatt, Caleb, Logan, Paisley, Judah, Matteo and Dawson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Raymond B. Swanson and his in-laws, Frank and Gladys Mattson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 125, Sharpsville, PA, 16150.

To ensure safety, the family will hold a private visitation and service on Monday, November 30.

The service will be live-streamed for those who wish to attend virtually. A link to the live streaming of the service will be posted on the funeral home website.

Burial will take place in America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon.

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.