William L. Shannon, Twinsburg, Ohio

TWINSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Shannon, 84, of Twinsburg, Ohio, passed away Friday morning February 28, 2020 in his residence.

He was born September 2, 1935 in Greenville to Elizabeth (Betty Lauffer) Shannon.

He was a 1954 graduate of the former Penn High School. He enlisted is the U.S. Navy in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1957. He then graduated from the Coyne Electrical School in Chicago.

As an electrician, he was employed by several local manufacturing plants in their maintenance departments.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, attending all of their sporting events was a special joy.

In his younger years he enjoyed gardening and raising flowers. During those years he became a Master Gardener in Mercer County. He enjoyed being on the computer, reading, doing Sudoku puzzles and feeding/watching the birds.

Over the years he delivered flowers for several local florists in Greenville and Twinsburg. He always said this was the best job in the world, making people happy with flowers.

On February 9, 1957 he married Joanne Piai and they raised two children. In 1997 they moved to Twinsburg and built an in-law suite on their daughter and son-in-law’s home.

He was a member of Zions Reformed Church until moving to Twinsburg. He then joined Solon Community Church and was a member of the Trustees for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Joanne (Piai); a daughter, LeAnne and her husband, Ronald Stuver, of Twinsburg; a son, Kevin and his husband, Anthony Bramlett, of Ft. Smith, Arizona; two grandsons, Ryan Stuver and his wife, Jessica, of South Euclid, Ohio and Bradley Stuver and his wife, Ashley, of Edgewater, New Jersey; step grandchildren, Joseph Bramlett and his wife, Bea, of Bellevue, Washington and Brooke Bramlett of Leawood, Kansas; a brother, Hayes “Sonny” Shannon and his wife, Janet, of Greenville; a brother-in-law, John Piai and his wife, Elaine, of Beachwood, Ohio; an aunt, Lucinda Lauffer of Martin, Tennessee and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, with Rev. June Boutwell, Pastor, co-officiating with the Rev. Dr. Bertrice Wood, Pastor Solon Community Church. All in attendance of the service are welcome to join the family for a reception in Anderson Lounge of the church immediately

following the service.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Zion’s Reformed U.C.C., 260 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125; Cleveland Lost Chord Club (cancer support group) c/o Linda Addis-Hinske, 3989 Navahoe Rd., Cleveland Hts., OH 44121 or to Solon Community Church, 33955 Sherbrook Park Dr., Solon, OH 44139.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.