William L. Reigelman, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Reigelman, 78, of 125 Rock School Rd, Greenville, (DelawareTwp.), Pennsylvania, passed away at 1:02 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his residence in Greenville.



William was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on February 4, 1941 to the late William Blaine Reigelman and Evelyn (Riley) Fry.



He enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping and watching old western movies. He also spent many hours watching The Shepherd’s Chapel on TV.



He was married to Carol J. (Lynch) Reigelman on July 16, 1960. She preceded him in death on November 29, 2017.



William is survived by: three daughters, Karen Hilinski, Kathy Malone and Pamela Krall, all of Greenville; son, William L. Reigelman, Jr. of Greenville; two brothers, John Fry and his wife Carol, of Greenville and Ray Allen Fry of AR; sister, Janet Reagan and her husband Larry, of Oak Grove, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Slug Baughman of Arkansas; 33 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by daughter, Christine Jean Black, granddaughter, Desiree “Dizzy” Nicole McConnell, grandson, Dominick Alixander Bates, great grandson, Jeffery Watkins, two sisters, Gloria Baughman and Patty Fry and brother, Donald Reigelman.



Visitation will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.



A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with Pastor Jeffrey Landfried of First Baptist Church in Greenville, officiating.



Burial will follow at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home in care of the family.



