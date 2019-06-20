William L. Pucak Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Lawrence Pucak, 95, a resident of North Fort Myers, Florida since 2008, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida.

He was born July 29, 1923 in Hubbard, Ohio to George and Mary Pucak, now deceased.

Bill graduated from Hubbard High School in 1941.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1942 and was with the 8th Air Force, stationed in England during WWII.

He was a 50-year member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 66, Youngstown, Ohio.

Bill retired in 1985 as an electrician for Wean United (formerly McKay Machine).

He enjoyed bowling, golfing and in his later years, his daily walk in the Forest Park pool with his friends and visiting during his daily golf cart rides.

He was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church, Youngstown, Ohio, until retiring to Florida, where he was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in North Fort Myers.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Eleanor (Levanich) Pucak of North Fort Myers; two loving daughters, Sandra O’Brien (Daniel) and Christine Turek (Michael), all of North Fort Myers; four siblings, Margaret Hoff, Toni O’Bruba (Bob), Barbara Best (David) and Richard Pucak; four grandchildren, Stacy Baltes (Kevin), Donald O’Brien (Tonya), Shannon Aslanis (John) and Michael O’Brien (Jerilee); as well as, six great-grandchildren, Brandon Baltes (Kendra), Jeremy Baltes, Gabriella Baltes, Kathleen Aslanis, Vaselia Aslanis and Dominic O’Brien.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by brothers, John, Emil, George, Carl and Robert and sisters, Mary DeLory, Helen Ferradino, Viola Guest, Emily Evans, Dorothy Paul and Betty Yourchisin.

Memorial Services are being planned for the near future. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com

Bill will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909, in memory of William L. Pucak.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 21 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. MyYTV, 9:58 a.m. on FOX, 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

