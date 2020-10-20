William L. Breitenbach, Jr., Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William L. Breitenbach, Jr., age 76, of Hamburg Rd., Delaware Township, Transfer, passed away Friday afternoon, October 16, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

He was born in Greenville on July 30, 1944 a son of William L. and Anna (Pinkle) Breitenbach.

He was a 1962 graduate of St. Michael School and while attending school he worked at the former Sanitary Market.

In February of 1964, Bill enlisted in the United States Marine Corp., where he was stationed in Paris Island, South Carolina, where he would serve as a drill instructor in Camp Lejeune, Danang Vietnam, Okinawa and Pearl Harbor Hawaii.

While in Hawaii, he worked for the Hawaiian Protective Assoc. He was also stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Wikune, Japan and retired from active duty in June of 1980.

Bill was employed in the maintenance department of UPMC Horizon Greenville for twenty-five years. On May 7, 1983, Bill married the former Patricia McCright, she survives.

Also surviving are three sisters; Marie Duell and her husband Mike of Greenville, Eleanor Barrows and her husband Tom of Hadley and Mary Catherine Mallory and her husband Eric of Salem, Ohio, two nieces and three nephews.

He was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville. He was also a member of Reynolds VFW Post # 7599, American Legion Post # 945, and Transfer Sportsman Club.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, archery, target shooting, trips to the casino, traveling to Belgium, France, England, Holland and Luxenberg.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife the former Minnie Paik.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements are being handled by the Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc.

