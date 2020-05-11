William L. “Bill” Andre, East Rochester, Ohio

EAST ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William L. “Bill” Andre, 82, of Speidel Rd., passed away at 2:15a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Andre was born August 27, 1937 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Ernest L. and Leona (Baker) Andre and had lived all of his life in the area.

Bill worked as a machinist at Hunt Valve in Salem, retiring in 2001.

He also attended the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Louise (Early) Andre, whom he married August 12, 1993; daughters, Bonnie Andre of Salem and Amy (Bill) Gibson of Leetonia son, David Andre of Beloit; step daughter, Gloria (Kirk) Simmons of Chardon; step sons, Jay (Tammy) McCoy of Columbiana, Bryan McCoy of Akron, and Bruce (Susie) McCoy of Bellefontaine; sisters, Mary Wolfgang of Sebring and Helen (Paul) Amos of Salem; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-great -grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his son, Ernie Andre.

Private family services were held Sunday, May, 10, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Robinson officiating.

Burial took place at Highland Memorial Park Monday morning.

