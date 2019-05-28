William L. Aven Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - William L. Aven, 77, of Harlansburg Road, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Quality Life Services of New Castle.

He was born in New Castle March 26, 1942 a son of the late William C. and Hazel E. (Hoover) Aven.

He was married to Christine M. (Tomei) Aven on August 27, 1961 she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Aven worked as a millwrite at Rockwell International for 22 years, he then worked at ESSROC Cement for 12 years and retired after 15 years in maintenance at Crestview Gardens.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and repairing old farm tractors.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Candice Peak and her husband, Tim, of New Castle and David ‘Kip’ Aven and his partner, Richard Williams, of New Castle; two sisters, Lana Aven of Kansas City, Missouri and Deanna Piroch and husband, Tom, of Butler; six grandsons; two great-grandchildren, nephew, Ronnie Greco and niece, Nicole Greco.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, Kirk Aven and Keith ‘Boo’ Aven.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., following visitation at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Bill Rupert will officiate.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.