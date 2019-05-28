ALERT

Live Stream: Tracking severe weather in the Valley

My Valley Tributes

William L. Aven Obituary

New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 27, 2019

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 03:19 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 03:19 PM EDT

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - William L. Aven, 77, of Harlansburg Road, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Quality Life Services of New Castle.

He was born in New Castle March 26, 1942 a son of the late William C. and Hazel E. (Hoover) Aven.

He was married to Christine M. (Tomei) Aven on August 27, 1961 she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Aven worked as a millwrite at Rockwell International for 22 years, he then worked at ESSROC Cement for 12 years and retired after 15 years in maintenance at Crestview Gardens.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and repairing old farm tractors.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Candice Peak and her husband, Tim, of New Castle and David ‘Kip’ Aven and his partner, Richard Williams, of New Castle; two sisters, Lana Aven of Kansas City, Missouri and Deanna Piroch and husband, Tom, of Butler; six grandsons; two great-grandchildren, nephew, Ronnie Greco and niece, Nicole Greco.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, Kirk Aven and Keith ‘Boo’ Aven.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., following visitation at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Bill Rupert will officiate.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary
    Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Patricia Arlene Downing Obituary

    Patricia Arlene Downing, Neshannock Township, Pennsylvania-obit

    Read More »
  • William L. Aven Obituary
    William L. Aven Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William L. Aven Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • William Richard Cole Obituary
    William Richard Cole Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Richard Cole Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marlene Cooper Obituary
    Marlene Cooper Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marlene Cooper Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Christopher Ray Hall Obituary
    Christopher Ray Hall Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Christopher Ray Hall Obituary

    Leetonia, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary
    Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Zachary Patrick Glunt Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Marcia J. King Obituary
    Marcia J. King Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marcia J. King Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Michael T. Brown Obituary
    Michael T. Brown Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Michael T. Brown Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary
    Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth A. "Betty" Coffey Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - May 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Thomas O. Rice Obituary
    Thomas O. Rice Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas O. Rice Obituary

    Ellwood City, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Ruth A. Pearch Obituary
    Ruth A. Pearch Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ruth A. Pearch Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - May 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary
    Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jeanne Marie Ferrara Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 26, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary
    Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alberta D. "Berti" Mele-White Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - May 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • Helen Louise Litz Obituary
    Helen Louise Litz Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen Louise Litz Obituary

    Newton Falls, Ohio - May 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary
    Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cynthia D. Shellenberger Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary
    Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Melvin Keith TenEyck Obituary

    Beloit, Ohio - May 27, 2019

    Read More »
  • Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary
    Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cheryl Ann Balciar Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - May 24, 2019

    Read More »
  • Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary
    Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Delores Jean "Dee" Reed Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - May 24, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers