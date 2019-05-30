William Kenneth Fette Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – William Kenneth Fette, 92, formerly of Pymatuning Township, passed away Sunday evening, May 26, 2019, in Clepper Manor, Sharon.

Mr. Fette was born October 10, 1926, in Sharon, a son of the late Kenneth Albert and Blanche Elizabeth (Clark) Fette.

He was a 1945 graduate of Sharon High School.

William proudly served his county during WWII with the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the American Legion, Post #299, Sharon.

He retired in 1985 from the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, where he was a machinist for over 41 years.

An avid outdoorsman, William enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his later years, he liked spending time working on puzzles.

His wife, the former Patricia Anne Brooks, whom he married April 15, 1950, passed away September 11, 2013.

He is survived by a daughter, Dolores A. Magargee and her husband, Madison, of Huntsville, Alabama; a son, William H. Fette, of Transfer; a brother, Harold E. Fette and his wife, Virginia, of Sharon; two grandchildren, Ian and Sarah and a great-granddaughter, Sabine Elizabeth.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Christy, Sandra Winter and Donna Jean Gregory.

Military honors will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Buhl Memorial Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery, 600 North Oakland Avenue, Sharon, rendered by Wheatland, West Middlesex and Farrell honor guard.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.